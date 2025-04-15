Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Pudgy Penguins token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pudgy Penguins has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Pudgy Penguins has a market capitalization of $302.55 million and $41.96 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,488.93 or 1.00079009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85,189.73 or 0.99728753 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pudgy Penguins Profile

Pudgy Penguins’ launch date was December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. The official website for Pudgy Penguins is www.pudgypenguins.com.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00484798 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $47,226,707.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

