Zentry Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Zentry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Zentry has a market capitalization of $59.76 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zentry

Zentry’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,710,100,706 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,608,434,040.11271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.00873061 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,070,731.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

