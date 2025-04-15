Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.34 Million

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $999,245.67 worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eliza (elizawakesup) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,488.93 or 1.00079009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85,189.73 or 0.99728753 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Eliza (elizawakesup)

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,990,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official website is www.elizawakesup.ai.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,990,322.949511. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00303608 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $928,061.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eliza (elizawakesup) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eliza (elizawakesup) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eliza (elizawakesup) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.