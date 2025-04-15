BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.05 Million (BDC)

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded 113.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $37,357.03 worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,488.93 or 1.00079009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,189.73 or 0.99728753 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Token Profile

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s genesis date was May 28th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official website is billiondollarcat.com.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Billy (Bitcoin) (BDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Billy (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Billy (Bitcoin) is 0.01310356 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $43,097.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.