Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.