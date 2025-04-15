Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in LGI Homes stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

LGI Homes Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.28 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 801.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

