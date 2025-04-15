Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Littelfuse stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day moving average is $233.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 206.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 5,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

