Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,279,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 139,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,606,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.20. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $433.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.23.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

