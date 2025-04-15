iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Increased by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $85.08.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

