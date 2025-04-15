Dodge & Cox Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 0.15% of Avantor worth $2,089,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Avantor by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avantor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

