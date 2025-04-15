Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 79.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 112.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $128.01 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

