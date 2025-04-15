Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases Shares of 525 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,348 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,756,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,409,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 449,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after buying an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after buying an additional 81,441 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Shares of SHAK opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.22 and a beta of 1.80. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

