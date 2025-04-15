Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,744,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,457 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,705,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after buying an additional 6,175,835 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after buying an additional 161,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Haleon by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 930,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.1166 dividend. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

