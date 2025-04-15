Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $11.97 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after acquiring an additional 760,043 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,894,000 after buying an additional 265,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

