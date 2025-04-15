Dodge & Cox Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dodge & Cox cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,699,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,825,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 2.0% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $3,434,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $90,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,662,000 after buying an additional 525,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

