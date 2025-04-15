Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,862 shares during the quarter. Oruka Therapeutics comprises 1.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oruka Therapeutics were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORKA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,661,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 88,794 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,803.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,148,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,458,016.32. This represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 98,339 shares of company stock worth $1,128,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

ORKA opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORKA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.