Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 550,000 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 183.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

CMPS stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

COMPASS Pathways Profile

(Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

