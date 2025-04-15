Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 559,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 56,821 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 650,200 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $11,973,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,733,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,442.29. This trade represents a 67.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

