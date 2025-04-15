Technology Stocks To Follow Now – April 14th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Alphabet, and Broadcom are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in the development, production, or distribution of technological products and services. These stocks typically belong to firms in sectors such as software, hardware, information technology, and telecommunications, and are often characterized by rapid innovation and growth as well as higher volatility compared to more traditional sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,202,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,826,447. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.40.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.11. 72,379,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,844,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.16. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded down $12.57 on Monday, reaching $531.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,110,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.40.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $386.43. 10,132,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,207,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.81 on Monday, hitting $114.54. 26,016,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,559,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,819,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,175,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.73. 15,595,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,303,535. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

