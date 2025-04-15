Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Trading Up 7.9 %

NKTX stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $38,231.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,859 shares in the company, valued at $703,689.80. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nkarta

(Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

