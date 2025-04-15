Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of PDCO Q3 Earnings

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 126,766.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3,233.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

