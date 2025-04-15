Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 400.0% increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Costain Group Stock Performance

Shares of Costain Group stock opened at GBX 101.64 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.58. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 73.65 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.50 ($1.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £272.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Costain Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costain Group will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current year.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.