Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AXSM FY2027 Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,599,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,771,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

