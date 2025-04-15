Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 32.8% increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Man Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 155.90 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 269.20 ($3.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 247 ($3.26) to GBX 242 ($3.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.67 ($3.71).

Insider Buying and Selling at Man Group

In related news, insider Dixit Joshi acquired 46,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £99,930.67 ($131,765.12). Also, insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.77), for a total value of £629,785.80 ($830,413.77). Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Company Profile

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

Featured Stories

