United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,542,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after buying an additional 428,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after buying an additional 341,614 shares during the period.

SGOV stock opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

