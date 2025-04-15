United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,318 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,318 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $33,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 191,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 99,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31,233.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 51,535 shares during the period.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

