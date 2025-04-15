United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 25,816 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,816 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $55,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.18. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

