Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 335,529 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 335,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $328,398,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,342,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,560 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,445,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,201 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Dbs Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

