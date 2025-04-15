6,310 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Acquired by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $381,301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,401,000 after buying an additional 3,948,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,447,000 after buying an additional 2,172,523 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,719,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,398,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after buying an additional 1,059,353 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

