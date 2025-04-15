Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 11.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

