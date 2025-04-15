Jump Financial LLC Has $14.46 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $43,078,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.15.

Biogen Trading Up 3.6 %

BIIB opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.22. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.