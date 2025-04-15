Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 1,281,855 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281,855 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $76,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GSK opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 100.63%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

