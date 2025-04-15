Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 155,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 651,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

