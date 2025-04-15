PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Increased by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 178,813 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 16.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.0 %

PACCAR stock opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $121.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

