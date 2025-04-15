Mariner LLC Buys 6,920 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $62,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $421.98 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.37.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

