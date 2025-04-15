Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,521 shares during the period. Hess makes up approximately 5.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Hess were worth $31,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Trading Down 0.5 %

Hess stock opened at $127.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

