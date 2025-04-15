Teton Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.72. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 18.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $40,398.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,827.62. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

