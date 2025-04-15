Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Willdan Group by 82.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 245.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,466.40. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

WLDN opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.12.

WLDN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

