NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,673,000 after purchasing an additional 195,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,958,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,022,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,113,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 220,415 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.41. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

