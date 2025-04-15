Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $467.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

