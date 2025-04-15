Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,786 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.68.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

