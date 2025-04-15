Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 201.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,308.20. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $327,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,256.62. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

