Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 357.9% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.