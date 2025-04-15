Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 864,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,632 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $49,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.68.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

