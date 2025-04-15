Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 179.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,005,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 6.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.