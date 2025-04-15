Operose Advisors LLC Sells 11,472 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Operose Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 961.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS IDV opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

