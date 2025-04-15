T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.14 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

