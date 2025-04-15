3,009 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Finward Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $523.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.