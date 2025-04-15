Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.3894 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.