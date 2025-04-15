Operose Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Operose Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average is $148.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

